Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.4550, with a volume of 536582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Wall Street Zen lowered Organon & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings raised Organon & Co. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Organon & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, SVP Lynette Holzbaur acquired 26,448 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $353,080.80. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 52,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,560.85. This trade represents a 100.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organon & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,570,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,928,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,715,000 after buying an additional 3,650,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,295,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,795,000 after buying an additional 1,527,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 78.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,227,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 1,415,239 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,347,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,169,000 after buying an additional 1,204,979 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a global healthcare company that was established as an independent, publicly traded entity following its spin-off from Merck & Co in June 2021. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Organon focuses on delivering therapeutic solutions across women’s health, biosimilars, and established brands. The company’s creation reflected a strategic effort to concentrate on specialty pharmaceuticals and legacy products with proven patient impact.

In women’s health, Organon provides a broad portfolio of products addressing reproductive and gynecological conditions, including fertility treatments, contraception, and hormone replacement therapies.

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