Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. Weiss Ratings cut Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 329,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $131,013.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,572.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 541,511 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,284 shares of the construction company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Orion Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,998 shares of the construction company's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.42 million. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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