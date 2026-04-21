Free Trial
→ One executive order. The biggest wealth transfer of your lifetime. (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Orion Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • "Moderate Buy" is the consensus rating from six brokerages covering Orion Group, with an average 12‑month target of $16.25 and several firms (DA Davidson, B. Riley, Roth MKM, JPMorgan) recently initiating or raising targets into the $15–$17 range.
  • Insider selling: Two directors sold shares on March 10 (Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares; Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695), leaving insiders with about 5.70% ownership.
  • Orion topped Q results with EPS of $0.08 vs. $0.05 expected and revenue of $233.2M vs. $222.4M, set FY2026 guidance of $0.360–0.420 EPS, and currently trades around $12.12 with a market cap of ~$487M and a P/E of 242.38.
  • Five stocks we like better than Orion Group.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORN. Weiss Ratings cut Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on Orion Group from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

Insider Buying and Selling at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 90,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 329,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,006,546.55. This represents a 21.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quentin P. Jr. Smith sold 10,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $131,013.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,572.75. This represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,977,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 541,511 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,284 shares of the construction company's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Orion Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,998 shares of the construction company's stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $487.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $222.42 million. Orion Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Orion Group Right Now?

Before you consider Orion Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Orion Group wasn't on the list.

While Orion Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines