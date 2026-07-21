Orion Group (ORN) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $225.7170 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Orion Group (NYSE:ORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.12 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Orion Group

In other Orion Group news, Director Margaret M. Foran sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 137,541 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,010,849.42. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,695 shares of company stock valued at $606,512. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orion Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Orion Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Orion Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Orion Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Orion Group

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group NYSE: ORN is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

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