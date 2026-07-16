OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the stock's previous close.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.78.

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OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 3.8%

KIDS stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 56,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.99. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $59.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.28 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company's stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

Further Reading

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