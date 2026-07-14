OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock Price Down 6.2% - What's Next?

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $19.4410. 24,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 157,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIDS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $25.00 price target on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.44.

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OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.28 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 329,320 shares of the company's stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 181,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,495 shares of the company's stock worth $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 452,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1,153.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 194,109 shares of the company's stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 178,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company's stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company's product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

Further Reading

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