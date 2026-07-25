Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.30.

ORKA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush set a $165.00 price objective on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $78.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Oruka Therapeutics stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of -0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $97.78.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oruka Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $550,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,703.04. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $120,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 925,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,503,670.20. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 188,406 shares of company stock worth $12,019,683 over the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oruka Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,041 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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