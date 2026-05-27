Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.2222.

Several research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

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Oscar Health Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oscar Health has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In related news, CEO Mark T. Bertolini acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,196,876 shares in the company, valued at $121,546,761.92. This represents a 10.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,316,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,845.60. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,701,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,477,000 after buying an additional 540,851 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,217,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,461,000 after buying an additional 910,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oscar Health by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814,046 shares of the company's stock worth $97,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,758 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company's stock worth $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH raised its position in Oscar Health by 545.0% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 6,186,267 shares of the company's stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

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