Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.000-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.2 billion-$11.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion.

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Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 610.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 820 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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