Oshkosh (OSK) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $2.7875 billion for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business's revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Oshkosh Stock Down 1.3%

OSK opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $180.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $67,599.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oshkosh by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,735 shares of the company's stock worth $223,337,000 after purchasing an additional 300,766 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2,700.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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