OSI Systems (OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $455.1640 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $464.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. OSI Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $292.61 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $197.95 and a 52-week high of $311.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $292.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OSI Systems news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.91, for a total value of $5,018,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 273,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,509,470.04. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $12,718,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Odyssean LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

Further Reading

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