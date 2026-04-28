Osisko Development (ODV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $1.6820 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. On average, analysts expect Osisko Development to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Osisko Development Price Performance

NYSE ODV traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. 365,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,372. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $928.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.75. Osisko Development has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Osisko Development by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company's stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Development during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Osisko Development by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,421,075 shares of the company's stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 800,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Development has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODV

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing a portfolio of high-quality precious and base metal projects in stable jurisdictions. The company’s strategy centers on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, zinc and lead deposits that offer the potential for scalable, long-life operations. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Osisko Development operates primarily across Western Canada.

The company’s flagship asset is the Cariboo gold project in central British Columbia, where it is engaged in step-out drilling, resource definition and permitting activities aimed at building a robust mineral inventory.

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