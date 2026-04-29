OTCMKTS:HESAY FY2027 EPS Forecast Cut by Erste Group Bank

Hermes International SA - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hermes International in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Hermes International's current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

HESAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Hermes International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Hermes International alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HESAY

Hermes International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $189.51 on Wednesday. Hermes International has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $235.06.

Hermes International Company Profile

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world's most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hermes International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hermes International wasn't on the list.

While Hermes International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here