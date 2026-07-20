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OTCMKTS:IFNNY FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Infineon Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Infineon Technologies to $2.01 from $1.98, matching the current consensus forecast. It also projected FY2027 EPS of $3.15.
  • Infineon recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.40, slightly below the $0.41 consensus, while revenue of $4.48 billion came in a bit above expectations. The company posted a net margin of 7.84% and return on equity of 11.07%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with Zacks Research upgrading the stock to strong-buy and MarketBeat showing an overall consensus rating of Buy. The stock opened at $73.10 and has traded between a 52-week low of $35.89 and high of $103.28.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFNNY

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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