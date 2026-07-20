OTCMKTS:IFNNY FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Erste Group Bank

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Infineon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Infineon Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Infineon Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on IFNNY

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

IFNNY stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG OTCMKTS: IFNNY is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company's product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon's technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Infineon Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Infineon Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Infineon Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here