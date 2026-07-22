Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.010-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.1 billion.

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Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $101.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 10.11%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 712 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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