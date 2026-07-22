Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.010-4.050 EPS.

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Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $69.16 and a one year high of $101.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OTIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 712 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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