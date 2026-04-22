Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.1 billion.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.49. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.27 and a 52 week high of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,072 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,134.08. The trade was a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 1,182 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $106,450.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,570.24. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company's stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Otis Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Otis Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Otis Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here