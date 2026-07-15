Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $3.7529 billion for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.240 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.2%

OTIS stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $101.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price target on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,128,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,798,000 after purchasing an additional 121,207 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,612,811 shares of the company's stock worth $315,579,000 after purchasing an additional 83,626 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,252,137 shares of the company's stock worth $284,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,996,214 shares of the company's stock worth $273,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,891,000 after buying an additional 1,445,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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