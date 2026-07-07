Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,500 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.99, for a total value of $787,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,793,071.79. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

VRTX traded down $7.34 on Tuesday, hitting $522.25. 2,292,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $533.67. The company has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 545 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,155 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Vertex Pharmaceuticals News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $543.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $557.09.

View Our Latest Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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