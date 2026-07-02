Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) Shares Down 17% - Should You Sell?

Ouster, Inc. (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 17% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.93 and last traded at $49.84. Approximately 9,072,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 3,204,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.02.

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Ouster News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ouster this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ouster’s Rev8 lidar sensors have gained BABA/Buy America compliance, improving access to federally funded U.S. infrastructure projects and strengthening the company’s long-term sales opportunity. Article Title

Ouster’s Rev8 lidar sensors have gained BABA/Buy America compliance, improving access to federally funded U.S. infrastructure projects and strengthening the company’s long-term sales opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary have highlighted Ouster’s breakout tied to Physical AI demand, recent partnership wins, and strong year-to-date momentum, helping support the stock’s broader uptrend before today’s selloff. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary have highlighted Ouster’s breakout tied to Physical AI demand, recent partnership wins, and strong year-to-date momentum, helping support the stock’s broader uptrend before today’s selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary also points to Ouster’s record revenue growth and debt-free balance sheet as reasons investors have been willing to pay up for the shares. Article Title

Bullish commentary also points to Ouster’s record revenue growth and debt-free balance sheet as reasons investors have been willing to pay up for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company also drew broader attention from robotics investors as part of the sector’s growing “Physical AI” and robotics theme, which may help sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

The company also drew broader attention from robotics investors as part of the sector’s growing “Physical AI” and robotics theme, which may help sentiment but is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ouster announced pricing for an underwritten offering of 3.62 million shares at $55.22 each, with all shares sold by the company, which can pressure the stock because it raises cash but dilutes existing holders. Article Title

Ouster announced pricing for an underwritten offering of 3.62 million shares at $55.22 each, with all shares sold by the company, which can pressure the stock because it raises cash but dilutes existing holders. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage says the discounted share sale sparked a selloff, with traders likely reacting to the near-term supply overhang rather than Ouster’s longer-term fundamentals. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Ouster in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Ouster in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ouster from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OUST

Ouster Trading Down 17.0%

The business's 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -51.38 and a beta of 3.17.

Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.15 million. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ouster, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ouster

In related news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala sold 29,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,156,719.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,072,201 shares in the company, valued at $41,622,842.82. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth P. Gianella sold 54,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $2,109,362.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,014 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,363.48. This trade represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,591 shares of company stock valued at $32,578,780. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ouster by 514.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,198 shares of the company's stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 155,063 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 192.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 500,902 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 329,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,683,000 after acquiring an additional 478,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,708 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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