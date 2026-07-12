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Outdoor Stocks To Research - July 12th

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
ON logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted five “Outdoor” stocks to watch: On Holding, Deckers Outdoor, Lamar Advertising, Louisiana-Pacific, and Trex. The list was based on companies with the highest dollar trading volume over the last several days.
  • The group spans different outdoor-related businesses: It includes sports apparel and footwear makers, an outdoor advertising company, a building products firm tied to outdoor structures, and a decking/outdoor living manufacturer.
  • Several of the names have recent research coverage: The article links to separate MarketBeat pieces on On Holding and Deckers Outdoor, suggesting these stocks are drawing additional investor attention.
  • Five stocks we like better than ON.

ON, Deckers Outdoor, Lamar Advertising, Louisiana-Pacific, and Trex are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” is not a standard stock-market term, but investors may use it informally to refer to companies whose businesses are tied to outdoor activities, recreation, or the outdoors industry. This can include firms that make camping gear, sporting goods, outdoor apparel, lawn and garden products, or provide services related to travel and recreation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONON

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAMR

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TREX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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