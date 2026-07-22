OUTFRONT Media's (OUT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.57.

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OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. OUTFRONT Media has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 9.98%.OUTFRONT Media's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,826,859.76. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Michael Norton bought 4,130 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $127,245.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,600. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OUTFRONT Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,654,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $545,983,000 after buying an additional 1,131,954 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,314,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $537,779,000 after acquiring an additional 486,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,483,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 111,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,980,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 448,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,309,133 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $103,850,000 after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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