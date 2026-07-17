Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Ovid Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in Ovid Therapeutics jumped sharply in June, rising 85.6% to 21.99 million shares by June 30. That means about 12.7% of the company’s shares were shorted, with a days-to-cover ratio of 3.8.
  • The stock was down 1.6% and traded around $2.45, leaving Ovid with a market cap of about $457 million. The company also has a very strong liquidity position, with a quick ratio and current ratio of 10.17.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive despite losses, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.12. Ovid recently matched quarterly EPS expectations at -$0.12, and analysts expect a full-year loss of about -$0.50 per share.
  • Interested in Ovid Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,998,879 shares, a growth of 85.6% from the June 15th total of 11,855,450 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,823,749 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company's stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 240.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OVID. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare neurological disorders. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, the company applies a precision medicine approach to target underlying mechanisms of disease in patients with genetic conditions affecting the central nervous system. Its research platform centers on small-molecule modulators of neurotransmitter pathways to restore neural network function in disorders with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead development candidate, OV101 (gaboxadol), is a selective extrasynaptic GABAA receptor agonist being investigated for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Ovid Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ovid Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Ovid Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
Forget SpaceX, this is Elon’s Next Breakthrough
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines