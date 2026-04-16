Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,165,894 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 4,120,503 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,528,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Argus upgraded Owens Corning to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price target on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.9%

Owens Corning stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 472,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $159.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Owens Corning's dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company's core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

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