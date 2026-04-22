Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 665.42 and traded as high as GBX 668. Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 635, with a volume of 4,978,449 shares trading hands.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a GBX 827 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 687.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXB

Oxford Biomedica Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 644 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 665.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.74. The firm has a market cap of £767.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (26.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 48.56% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Biomedica plc will post -31.0799998 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica LSE: OXB is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world. One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oxford Biomedica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oxford Biomedica wasn't on the list.

While Oxford Biomedica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here