Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Given Average Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Reduce" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE OXM opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $652.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is currently -144.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,762 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,813,000 after buying an additional 45,535 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,502 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $17,804,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,738 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford Industries beat Q1 EPS expectations, reporting $1.39 per share versus the $1.27 consensus, which suggests the company managed costs better than expected. Oxford Industries tops Q1 earnings and revenue estimates

Oxford Industries beat Q1 EPS expectations, reporting $1.39 per share versus the $1.27 consensus, which suggests the company managed costs better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at $391.4 million, indicating demand did not deteriorate more than analysts had feared. Oxford reports first quarter results

Revenue was essentially in line with expectations at $391.4 million, indicating demand did not deteriorate more than analysts had feared. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted a balance between margins and slower sales during the earnings call, suggesting the company is trying to protect profitability even as growth remains soft. Oxford Industries earnings call balances margins and slower sales

Management highlighted a balance between margins and slower sales during the earnings call, suggesting the company is trying to protect profitability even as growth remains soft. Negative Sentiment: Oxford issued Q2 EPS guidance of $1.20 to $1.40, below the $1.45 analyst forecast, which likely raised concerns about near-term earnings momentum.

Oxford issued Q2 EPS guidance of $1.20 to $1.40, below the $1.45 analyst forecast, which likely raised concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q2 revenue outlook of $380 million to $400 million also fell short of the roughly $413.5 million consensus, reinforcing worries about softer sales ahead.

The company’s Q2 revenue outlook of $380 million to $400 million also fell short of the roughly $413.5 million consensus, reinforcing worries about softer sales ahead. Negative Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance of $2.30 to $2.70 was also below the Street’s expectations, suggesting investors may be focusing more on the weaker outlook than the earnings beat.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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