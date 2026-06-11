Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the textile maker's stock. Telsey Advisory Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 0.36% from the stock's current price.

OXM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $43.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $40.75.

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Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $652.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 245.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford Industries reported Q1 EPS of $1.39, topping analyst estimates of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with expectations. Article Title

Oxford Industries reported Q1 EPS of $1.39, topping analyst estimates of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, highlighting an annualized yield of about 6.4%, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Article Title

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, highlighting an annualized yield of about 6.4%, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings call and transcript indicated the company is navigating margin pressure and slower sales, with investors likely focused on how quickly demand stabilizes. Article Title

Management’s earnings call and transcript indicated the company is navigating margin pressure and slower sales, with investors likely focused on how quickly demand stabilizes. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, revenue slipped 0.4% year over year and the company’s outlook disappointed: Q2 EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 and FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.70 both came in below Wall Street expectations. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, revenue slipped 0.4% year over year and the company’s outlook disappointed: Q2 EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.40 and FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.70 both came in below Wall Street expectations. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction appeared to reflect the guidance cut and softer growth outlook, with reports noting the stock fell sharply after the release. Article Title

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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