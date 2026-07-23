Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Down 7.6% - Here's Why

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $37.58. Approximately 43,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 385,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.66.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $40.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Trading Down 6.9%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $565.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $391.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is presently -106.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,380. This represents a 9.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 407,094 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 20,667 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

Further Reading

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