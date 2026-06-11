Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $43.28, but opened at $38.56. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $35.7450, with a volume of 123,624 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial set a $43.00 price objective on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research raised Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oxford Industries from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $40.75.

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Key Oxford Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford Industries reported Q1 EPS of $1.39, topping the $1.27 consensus estimate, which shows profitability held up better than Wall Street expected. Article Title

Oxford Industries reported Q1 EPS of $1.39, topping the $1.27 consensus estimate, which shows profitability held up better than Wall Street expected. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which signals continued shareholder returns and implies an attractive yield. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which signals continued shareholder returns and implies an attractive yield. Neutral Sentiment: Oxford Industries’ revenue of $391.4 million was essentially in line with estimates, suggesting demand was stable but not accelerating. Article Title

Oxford Industries’ revenue of $391.4 million was essentially in line with estimates, suggesting demand was stable but not accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target on OXM to $44 from $51 and kept a “market perform” rating, which indicates limited near-term upside from current levels. Article Title

Telsey Advisory Group lowered its price target on OXM to $44 from $51 and kept a “market perform” rating, which indicates limited near-term upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q2 guidance of $1.20-$1.40 EPS and revenue of $380 million-$400 million came in below analyst expectations, raising concerns about slowing momentum ahead. Article Title

Management’s Q2 guidance of $1.20-$1.40 EPS and revenue of $380 million-$400 million came in below analyst expectations, raising concerns about slowing momentum ahead. Negative Sentiment: First-quarter revenue slipped 0.4% year over year and the company highlighted slower sales and margin pressure, which helps explain why the stock has been falling despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 1,769.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 48,600 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,599 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $4,493,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 427.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,042 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company's stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 16.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Oxford Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.33%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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