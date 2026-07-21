Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $8.3220 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($23.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 million. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 92.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 0.7%

OXSQ stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Oxford Square Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Oxford Square Capital's payout ratio is presently -97.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 144,704 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $166,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,417,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,779,771.95. This represents a 6.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 144,703 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $166,408.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,201,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,531,700.85. The trade was a 7.04% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXSQ. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 41,105 shares during the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXSQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings cut Oxford Square Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. NASDAQ: OXSQ is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Chartered as a closed-end management investment company, Oxford Square Capital seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in secured loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments. The firm targets businesses with established cash flows, offering tailored capital structures designed to support growth, recapitalizations and acquisitions.

The company's investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, subordinated debt and preferred and common equity stakes.

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