PACCAR Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PACCAR to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

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PACCAR Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PCAR opened at $123.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. PACCAR's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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