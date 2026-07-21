PACCAR (PCAR) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PACCAR to post earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $7.0843 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.PACCAR's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect PACCAR to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $124.33 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $131.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in PACCAR by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $139.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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