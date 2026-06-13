Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.10.

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Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.27. Pacific Gas & Electric has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,366,273.88. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $772,766.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,679.55. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,468 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Gas & Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 366.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,984,809 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,967,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,134,132 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,019,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,249 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 360,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrison Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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