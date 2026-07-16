Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $6.1520 billion for the quarter. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.44%.The business's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

NYSE PCG opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.27. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Pacific Gas & Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacific Gas & Electric

Insider Transactions at Pacific Gas & Electric

In other Pacific Gas & Electric news, EVP Jason M. Glickman sold 47,264 shares of Pacific Gas & Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $772,766.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 136,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,679.55. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Gas & Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,033 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 83,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric by 499.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 433,064 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 360,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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