Pacific Gas & Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 33,957 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average daily volume of 24,915 call options.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 31,786 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $582,001.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 195,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,572,116.21. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Simon sold 45,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $820,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 392,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,061,454. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 84,286 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Gas & Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Gas & Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 826.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE PCG traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $16.40. The stock had a trading volume of 18,947,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,656,783. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pacific Gas & Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pacific Gas & Electric's payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCG. UBS Group raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Gas & Electric has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Gas & Electric

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric NYSE: PCG is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company's core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E's operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

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