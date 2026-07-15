Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to post earnings of $2.33 per share and revenue of $2.4929 billion for the quarter. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $225.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $189.03 and a 52 week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $229.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $242.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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