Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

MPGPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPGPF

Pagegroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc OTCMKTS: MPGPF is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup's core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

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