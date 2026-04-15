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Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Reduce": Six analysts give Pagegroup an average recommendation of "Reduce," comprised of two sell ratings, three holds and one buy.
  • Shares are flat at $2.82, trading near the 52-week low of $2.78 and below the 200-day moving average of $3.00, indicating weak price momentum.
  • Analyst activity is mixed: Investec recently downgraded Pagegroup from buy to hold while Citigroup reissued a buy rating.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Reduce" by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

MPGPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec downgraded shares of Pagegroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPGPF

Pagegroup Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MPGPF remained flat at $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.00.

Pagegroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc OTCMKTS: MPGPF is a global recruitment firm headquartered in Weybridge, Surrey, United Kingdom. The company specializes in matching professionals with permanent, contract and interim positions across a diverse range of industry sectors. Through its well-established brands—most notably Michael Page, Page Personnel and Page Executive—PageGroup delivers tailored staffing solutions to both large multinational corporations and small to medium-sized enterprises.

PageGroup's core services include specialist recruitment for finance and accounting, technology and digital, legal, human resources, marketing and sales, manufacturing and supply chain, and executive search.

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Analyst Recommendations for Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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