PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Director Alexandre Mr Magnani Sells 200,000 Shares

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) Director Alexandre Mr Magnani sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $2,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 607,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,839,211.40. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.4%

PAGS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.17. 919,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. PagSeguro Digital's payout ratio is 10.94%.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 150,945 shares of the company's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAGS

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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