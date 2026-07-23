PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target points to a potential upside of 7.38% from the company's previous close.

PAGS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut PagSeguro Digital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Autonomous Res lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.98.

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PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $952.64 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is a Brazil-based financial technology company that specializes in digital payment solutions for merchants and consumers. Through its online platform and a suite of physical point-of-sale devices, the company enables businesses of all sizes to accept credit and debit cards, process e-commerce transactions, and manage payments via QR codes and digital wallets. In addition to payment acceptance, PagSeguro offers prepaid accounts, funds transfers, and working-capital credit lines designed to support small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio includes portable card readers, countertop terminals, and mobile point-of-sale devices that connect via Bluetooth or cellular networks.

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