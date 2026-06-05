Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Earns "Buy" Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price indicates a potential upside of 62.45% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.76.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,947,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,014,293. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $121.92 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,128 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,330,093.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 375,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,047,921.68. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,835 shares of the company's stock worth $98,659,000 after buying an additional 310,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after buying an additional 1,557,828 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,143,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Palantir unveiled multiple new enterprise wins at AIPCon 10, including partnerships with Google Cloud , Kirkland & Ellis , McCarthy Building Companies , and GNP Seguros . These deals expand Palantir’s AI platform reach across software, legal, construction, and insurance, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Palantir unveiled multiple new enterprise wins at AIPCon 10, including partnerships with , , , and . These deals expand Palantir’s AI platform reach across software, legal, construction, and insurance, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Palantir announced an expanded Google Cloud partnership that integrates Foundry and AIP with Gemini and BigQuery and makes Palantir available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which could improve distribution and deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

Palantir announced an expanded partnership that integrates Foundry and AIP with Gemini and BigQuery and makes Palantir available on Google Cloud Marketplace, which could improve distribution and deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Palantir as a major AI beneficiary, and several pieces note that the company’s recent announcements could help justify investor enthusiasm even after volatility. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Palantir as a major AI beneficiary, and several pieces note that the company’s recent announcements could help justify investor enthusiasm even after volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames Palantir as a stock with strong execution but a rich valuation, suggesting investors are weighing growth against a high earnings multiple and recent volatility. Article Title

Some coverage frames Palantir as a stock with strong execution but a rich valuation, suggesting investors are weighing growth against a high earnings multiple and recent volatility. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry reiterated a bearish view on Palantir, warning that the stock remains overvalued; that kind of high-profile criticism can weigh on sentiment even amid operational progress. Article Title

Michael Burry reiterated a bearish view on Palantir, warning that the stock remains overvalued; that kind of high-profile criticism can weigh on sentiment even amid operational progress. Negative Sentiment: Palantir also faces broader policy and reputation risk after CEO Alex Karp warned about possible AI nationalization pressures, while separate reports noted criticism of the company’s NHS contract in the U.K. Article Title

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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