Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Acquired Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (Republican-Arkansas) recently bought shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. NASDAQ: PLTR. In a filing disclosed on June 16th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on May 15th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: XTWO on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF NYSEARCA: XFIV on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF NYSEARCA: GIGB on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF NYSEARCA: GBIL on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF NYSEARCA: AGZ on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF NASDAQ: MBB on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF NYSEARCA: CMBS on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF NYSEARCA: TLH on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF NASDAQ: IEF on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF NYSEARCA: JMBS on 5/27/2026.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Down 1.1%

PLTR stock opened at $133.25 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $319.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.27.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Phillip Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,385,317 shares of the company's stock worth $18,198,990,000 after buying an additional 1,126,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,200,265 shares of the company's stock worth $9,599,882,000 after buying an additional 805,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,149,641,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,415,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,984,281,000 after acquiring an additional 616,297 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Senator Boozman

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas' U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman's academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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