Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.3% on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $260.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as low as $134.68 and last traded at $137.97. Approximately 32,611,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 49,556,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.18.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.17.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $329.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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