Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 7.2% - Here's Why

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $139.92 and last traded at $141.57. Approximately 58,152,648 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 50,470,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $196.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $338.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.28.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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