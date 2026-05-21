Palantir Technologies' (PLTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.05% from the company's previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.16.

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Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is $143.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.35.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Palantir Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,507,475.24. This trade represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 183.6% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 50,377 shares of the company's stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,349 shares of the company's stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RMR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

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About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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