Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the network technology company's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price objective points to a potential upside of 17.59% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.33.

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Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $242.36 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.54. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 133.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,434,276.78. This trade represents a 24.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,400. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,981,575. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 154 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

Further Reading

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