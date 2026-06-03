Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 5.6% on Insider Selling

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $275.85 and last traded at $280.43. 14,564,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 9,687,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.18.

Specifically, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.08, for a total transaction of $313,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,636 shares in the company, valued at $23,272,790.88. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. FBN Securities reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: PANW reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus estimates of $0.79-$0.81, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus about $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Article Title

PANW reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $0.85 versus estimates of $0.79-$0.81, and revenue of $3.0 billion versus about $2.94 billion expected, with sales up 31.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling strong demand and improved profitability expectations ahead. Article Title

The company raised FY2026 and Q4 guidance above Wall Street forecasts, signaling strong demand and improved profitability expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating customer interest, with CEO Nikesh Arora citing a surge in meeting requests as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Article Title

Management said AI-related security demand is accelerating customer interest, with CEO Nikesh Arora citing a surge in meeting requests as enterprises prepare for new AI risks. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Mizuho, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, and others, reinforcing a bullish long-term view. Article Title

Multiple analysts raised price targets sharply after the earnings report, including Wedbush, BNP Paribas Exane, Mizuho, Stifel, Berenberg, Truist, Morgan Stanley, and others, reinforcing a bullish long-term view. Neutral Sentiment: The company also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could help its AI-security platform but has not yet shown a clear near-term financial impact. Article Title

The company also completed its acquisition of Portkey, an AI gateway provider, which could help its AI-security platform but has not yet shown a clear near-term financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage noted that the stock slipped despite the beat, suggesting investors may be wary of acquisition-led growth and broader market pressure after a large rally. Article Title

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $228.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,331,705 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $5,587,100,000 after acquiring an additional 594,789 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,989,257 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,934,935,000 after acquiring an additional 540,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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