Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Up 2.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $270.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $250.00 and last traded at $246.66. 8,612,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 9,573,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.13.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Arete Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.16.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This trade represents a 30.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.32, for a total transaction of $272,459.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,466,400. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $270 from $200 and maintained an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. BMO Capital adjusts PT on Palo Alto Networks to $270 from $200, maintains outperform rating

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $270 from $200 and maintained an outperform rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its target to $253 from $223 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the day’s wave of analyst optimism. Morgan Stanley raises price target on Palo Alto Networks to $253 from $223

Morgan Stanley increased its target to $253 from $223 and kept an overweight rating, adding to the day’s wave of analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus also boosted its target to $275 from $185 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in PANW’s business momentum. Stifel boosts price target on Palo Alto Networks to $275 from $185

Stifel Nicolaus also boosted its target to $275 from $185 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in PANW’s business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional recent upgrades from firms including Truist, Oppenheimer, and Mizuho point to broad-based bullish sentiment around Palo Alto Networks and its cybersecurity growth potential.

Additional recent upgrades from firms including Truist, Oppenheimer, and Mizuho point to broad-based bullish sentiment around Palo Alto Networks and its cybersecurity growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighting AI’s impact on cybersecurity and “bottom-fishing” ideas in AI software may be supportive for the sector, but these pieces are broader industry commentary rather than direct company catalysts.

Coverage highlighting AI’s impact on cybersecurity and “bottom-fishing” ideas in AI software may be supportive for the sector, but these pieces are broader industry commentary rather than direct company catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: News about insider buying and CEO comments on AI and engineering headcount could be viewed as constructive for long-term confidence, but they are not immediate stock catalysts.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $178.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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