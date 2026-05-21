Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 2.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $235.00 to $285.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $253.10 and last traded at $252.92. Approximately 6,310,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,526,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.66.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $157.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.33.

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Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 68,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.87 per share, with a total value of $9,999,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 343,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,434,276.78. The trade was a 24.73% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,631,525. This represents a 30.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,356 shares of company stock worth $4,981,575. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $285 from $235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus also boosted its target to $275 from $185 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment. American Banking News

Stifel Nicolaus also boosted its target to $275 from $185 and maintained a buy rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $270 from $200 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing the view that PANW’s growth outlook remains strong. MarketScreener

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $270 from $200 and reiterated an outperform rating, reinforcing the view that PANW’s growth outlook remains strong. Positive Sentiment: At Jefferies’ attended Ignite On Tour event, customers showed strong interest in PANW’s AI security products, including Portkey and Koi Security, while also appearing unfazed by recent firewall price increases. Proactive Investors

At Jefferies’ attended Ignite On Tour event, customers showed strong interest in PANW’s AI security products, including Portkey and Koi Security, while also appearing unfazed by recent firewall price increases. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted growing demand for PANW’s AI security offerings such as Prisma AIRS and XSIAM as enterprises expand AI deployments, supporting the long-term growth narrative. Zacks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 146 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 96.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Palo Alto Networks's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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