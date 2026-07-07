Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Down 5.7% - Here's What Happened

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $336.00 and last traded at $337.04. 8,750,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,347,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.53.

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Key Headlines Impacting Palo Alto Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and kept a Buy rating, signaling further upside as analysts stay constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Article Title

Needham & Company raised its price target on Palo Alto Networks to $425 from $350 and kept a rating, signaling further upside as analysts stay constructive on the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: BTIG and Wells Fargo also lifted their price targets earlier in the week, citing improving business momentum and continued demand for AI-driven security products, which helped fuel the stock’s recent rally. Article Title

BTIG and Wells Fargo also lifted their price targets earlier in the week, citing improving business momentum and continued demand for AI-driven security products, which helped fuel the stock’s recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several market commentaries continue to highlight PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, reinforcing the bullish narrative around its position in AI-related security demand. Article Title

Several market commentaries continue to highlight PANW as a high-growth cybersecurity name, reinforcing the bullish narrative around its position in AI-related security demand. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple recent articles note that PANW is trading near record highs and has surged sharply from its lows this year, suggesting momentum is strong but the stock may already reflect a lot of optimism. Article Title

Multiple recent articles note that PANW is trading near record highs and has surged sharply from its lows this year, suggesting momentum is strong but the stock may already reflect a lot of optimism. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts are warning that Palo Alto Networks’ valuation has run too far, with Seeking Alpha downgrades arguing the stock is vulnerable if sentiment cools after the recent re-rating. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Arete Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $317.78.

Read Our Latest Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 5.7%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.50. The company has a market cap of $274.69 billion, a PE ratio of 276.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 79,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,477,180. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,310 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,938 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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