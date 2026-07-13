Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Research downgraded Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore set a $152.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Friday.

Get Palomar alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $136.07 on Monday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $557.79 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business's revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $957,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 66,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,273,681. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 329,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,207,668.48. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 22,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,956 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,427 shares of the company's stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Palomar by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the company's stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palomar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palomar wasn't on the list.

While Palomar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here