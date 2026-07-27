Palomar (PLMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $621.5250 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Palomar had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $278.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $137.56 on Monday. Palomar has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other news, insider Timothy Carter sold 480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $59,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,564.30. The trade was a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 329,388 shares in the company, valued at $37,207,668.48. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,343 shares of company stock worth $1,812,773. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Palomar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palomar from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore set a $152.00 target price on Palomar in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Palomar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Palomar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.50.

View Our Latest Report on Palomar

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: PLMR is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

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